Man given restraining order after sending more than 20 messages when relationship with South Shields woman broke down

The case was dealt with in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

John Craig, 36, continued to sent text messages to his former partner despite repeatedly being told to stop.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard how Craig had moved up from his native Lancaster to be with his then girlfriend who lives in South Shields.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment when he appeared before the court.

Eve McDonnell, prosecuting, said: “The ex-partner said she had been in a relationship with him for just over a year. It was rocky for the last six months and had come to an end.”

She said on Wednesday, October 2, she told Craig to leave and not to return.

Ms McDonnell, said: “However, on October 5 she was at home with her son when the defendant appeared at the back door and walked into the kitchen.”

She said the woman called the police after Craig refused to leave.

Ms McDonnell said following this the woman had a number of text messages, calls and voicemails. She said there had been about 20 messages since the beginning of November.

She said: “She is not frightened by the messages. They are more to do with him wanting to contact her so they can talk.”

David Forrester, defending, said Craig is now back in Lancaster with no intention of returning.