Man held by police investigating football tunnel incident at Sunderland's promotions rivals Barnsley

Police investigating an incident in the tunnel after a match at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday have arrested a man on suspicion of racially aggravated offences.

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow tweeted that Fleetwood manager Joey Barton confronted Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel following the game at Oakwell.

The tweet has since been deleted but South Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were investigating allegations of an incident in the tunnel.

On Wednesday, police said a man was being questioned in relation to the incident.

A force spokesman said: "Officers investigating an incident at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday 13 April 2019 have arrested a man on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault.

"The man attended at a police station and was arrested today, Wednesday 17 April.

"He remains in police custody for questioning."

Officers earlier appealed for witnesses to the incident, which Woodrow claimed left Stendel with "blood pouring from his face".

The spokesman said: "The incident is believed to have taken place in the tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley's match against Fleetwood Town, and left one man with facial injuries."

He continued: "Were you at the game on Saturday with a view, or in the area, of the tunnel? Did you see what happened?

"Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the incident on camera or who may have any mobile phone footage immediately before or after the incident occurred."

Barnsley announced on Tuesday that they had lodged formal complaints with both the English Football League and the Football Association over the alleged incident after the match, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team and saw Fleetwood have a player sent off after 65 minutes.

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing and asked people to refrain from speculation that could potentially harm their investigation.