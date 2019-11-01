Man in hospital after driver smashed into car in potentially deadly crash while fleeing from police in Jarrow

The incident happened on Grange Road, Jarrow

Now officers, who say the crash could have been fatal, are appealing for information following the collision in Jarrow which left the man in hospital.

Police described the smash as ‘very serious’ and have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving. He remains in police custody to be questioned by police.

Police say that shortly after midnight on Friday, November 1, a black VW Passat failed to stop when instructed by officers on Grange Road.

The car then accelerated away from police and smashed head-on into a grey Citroen Xsara Picasso.

The driver of the Citroen was taken to hospital by paramedics with a broken arm and non-life threatening back injuries.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This was clearly a very serious collision that resulted in one driver being taken to hospital with a broken arm and injuries to his back.

“This kind of collision could easily have resulted in more serious injury or even a fatality. Officers are now carrying out enquiries into the collision itself and the events that preceded it.

“If anybody saw either vehicle travelling through Jarrow town centre towards Priory Road in the minutes before the collision, or has dashcam footage that can assist with the investigation, we would like to hear from you.”