Man in life-threatening condition after 'serious collision' involving car and pedestrian in South Shields

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision in Anderson Street, South Shields.

Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate the incident involving a car and a male pedestrian, which happened at 3am on Sunday, August 14, in Anderson Street in the town centre.

Officers say it was reported that a silver Hyundai i10 was travelling north along Anderson Street when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with the pedestrian at the crossroad junction with Ocean Road.

Northumbria Police said the pedestrian, aged 39, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

The force said the driver remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Inspector Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police, said: “A full and thorough investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding this collision, which resulted in a man being taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

“The collision happened in a busy area with many people walking between bars, clubs and restaurants at the time – and we are now asking anybody who witnessed it to get in touch. Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be crucial to our enquiries.

“We also want to hear from anybody who believes they saw a silver Hyundai i10 travelling in the area at the time, as well as anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the ongoing investigation.”