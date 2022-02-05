A video released by Northumbria Police showed officers breaking down the front door to gain entry into the property where they found a stash of painkilling drugs including Pregablin, Temazepam and Oxycodone – all of which had not been prescribed to the occupant.

Upon searching the rooms, officers also found a quantity of cannabis which was also seized.

Officers carried out the search after a warrant was issued following concerns being raised by local the community.

The warrant was executed at the property on Wednesday morning (February 2) after police became aware that suspected illicit substances were being supplied from the property.

A man in his 40s has since been interviewed under caution in connection with the discoveries.

Chief Inspector Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, has praised the public who came forward with information about suspected drug supply relating to the address.

He said: “These illicit prescription drugs could have caused serious harm if they ended up in the hands of anybody who they were not prescribed to.

“We are therefore delighted to have been able to seize various drugs from this address – and that was only possible thanks to the public coming forward and raising their concerns.

“Their information, along with our own intelligence into drug supply in the area, meant we were able to deploy officers and execute a morning warrant – which brought some excellent results.

“I hope this warrant shows the merits of the public coming forward and speaking to us. Your information can help us take action and gain a clearer picture as to who the perpetrators may be – and ensure we protect some of the most vulnerable in our communities.”

The man, who attended the police station voluntarily to be interviewed, remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about criminality in their area is asked to report it via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.

People can also anonymously pass on information via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

