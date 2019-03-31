Man's body found in Jarrow - woman arrested and is helping police with inquiries

Police are appealing for information after the body of a man was found at an address in Jarrow early today.

At 12.38am officers received a report of concern for the welfare at a property in Thames Avenue.

Emergency services attended but sadly the 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested and remains in police custody, where she is helping officers with their inquiries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death has been launched, and attempts are being made to find his next of kin.

Police officers will be in the area carrying out door to door inquiries, and anyone with concerns is asked to get in touch.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 45 310319, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.