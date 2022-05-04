Man set to appear in court after video showed person appearing to urinate on Bob Stokoe's statue

Thomas Fleet, of no fixed abode, has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage after footage was shared online which allegedly showed a man urinating on the memorial while wearing a Newcastle United shirt.

Northumbria Police have tweeted to remind members of the public that the investigation is still live and that sharing information online could jeopardise it.

The tweet said: “A 21-year-old man has now been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage. He'll appear before magistrates today.

“Thanks to Sunderland AFC and the public for your continued support. Please continue to respect the live investigation.”

Following the footage, which emerged on May 2, Sunderland AFC confirmed they had “referred the matter to the police” but that they “ would not be making any further comment at this moment in time”.

The Bob Stokoe statue outside Sunderland's Stadium of Light ground.

The tribute statue recreates the late Stokoe’s famous dance across Wembley’s turf after he had masterminded the club’s 1-0 1973 FA Cup final victory over Leeds United.

Stokoe arrived at Sunderland in November 1972, while they were struggling towards the bottom of the then Division Two, where he became an SAFC legend after masterminding the club’s FA Cup final triumph in May the following year before guiding the Black Cats back to the top flight in 1976.