Man set to appear in court after video showed person appearing to urinate on Bob Stokoe's statue

A man is set to appear in court after a video was circulated on social media appearing to show a person urinating on the Bob Stokoe statue outside of the Stadium of Light.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 9:32 am

Thomas Fleet, of no fixed abode, has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage after footage was shared online which allegedly showed a man urinating on the memorial while wearing a Newcastle United shirt.

The 21-year-old is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Wednesday, May 4.

Northumbria Police have tweeted to remind members of the public that the investigation is still live and that sharing information online could jeopardise it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The tweet said: “A 21-year-old man has now been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage. He'll appear before magistrates today.

“Thanks to Sunderland AFC and the public for your continued support. Please continue to respect the live investigation.”

Following the footage, which emerged on May 2, Sunderland AFC confirmed they had “referred the matter to the police” but that they “ would not be making any further comment at this moment in time”.

Read More

Read More
Sunderland plumber crashed car after drinking five pints of Coors
The Bob Stokoe statue outside Sunderland's Stadium of Light ground.

The tribute statue recreates the late Stokoe’s famous dance across Wembley’s turf after he had masterminded the club’s 1-0 1973 FA Cup final victory over Leeds United.

Stokoe arrived at Sunderland in November 1972, while they were struggling towards the bottom of the then Division Two, where he became an SAFC legend after masterminding the club’s FA Cup final triumph in May the following year before guiding the Black Cats back to the top flight in 1976.

Stay logged on to sunderland.echo.com for updates on this story...