Alex Mason, 28, broke two panes of glass in anger when he targeted Ridge House in Beach Road, South Shields, a court heard.

Mason, of no fixed abode, struck when he returned to take up his accommodation on Monday, August 2.

He had been asked to leave for reasons linked to Covid-19, prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court,

The court heard the incident happened at Ridge House in Beach Road

Mr Anderson explained to the court how the events unfolded.

He said: “He’s not allowed in Ridge House, which is a house of multi-occupancy.

“Police get a call at 1.30pm to say that windows have been broken by Mr Mason, who was a resident at the time.

“He was asked to leave the premises but came back ten minutes later and threw stones through the windows.

“He was told that he was being arrested on suspicion of causing the damage. He said it was him.”

Mr Anderson said Mason had several criminal convictions and was last before the courts in June for causing criminal damage.

For that offence, he was given a six-month conditional discharge, which was still active when he committed his latest crime.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, explained to the court what his client’s situation had been at the time of the offence.

He said: “He had been staying at Ridge House and was told that he couldn’t stay because of Covid.

“This was him returning afterwards and breaking a couple of windows.

“He had nowhere to stay, and he was quite happy to go to the police station.”

During the hearing, Mason, who pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage, said his daughter was due to be born next week.

Deputy District Judge Gary Garland ordered Mason to pay £100 compensation to Ridge House.

But he did not penalise him for breaching the terms of his existing conditional discharge.

Judge Garland told him: “I’m giving you a chance to get out of the grips of the courts. You can live your life without being a nuisance.”

There were no court costs or victim surcharge.