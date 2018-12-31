Man suffers injuries to jaw, eye, nose and hand after attack outside landmark pub

A man was left needing hospital treatment after suffering injuries to his head and hand in an attack outside a landmark pub.

Police are appealing for information after the assault outside The Clock Hotel in Victoria Road East, Hebburn.

A 31-year-old man suffered a broken jaw, as well as injuries to his eye, nose and hand. He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Northumbria Police said an investigation is underway, with officers seeking those responsible and wishing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A force spokesman said: "The victim has described two individuals in particular who police are looking to trace in connection with the assault.

"The first is described as a white male, 5’11 tall of medium build with short blonde hair – zero crop sides and flat on top. He is said to have been wearing a blue polo shirt with a collar displaying a stripe.

"The second male is described as white, 5’7 tall of medium build with ginger hair in a quiff. He was said to have been wearing a black hooded top which was zipped up."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who recognises either of the men's descriptions is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 21 271218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.