Police were scrambled to Jervis Street in Hebburn at 12.35pm today, Thursday, January 12, after an alleged assault thought to have involved a bladed article.

A man was treated at the scene by ambulance crews.

Northumbria Police has launched an investigation and officers are seeking to trace others in connection with the incident.

Police on the scene in Hebburn.

Enquiries are ongoing with officers remaining in the area.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the scene and found a man who had sustained a minor leg injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He received treatment at the scene.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved. Officers believe all parties were known to each other.

“An increased police presence remains in the area as officers carry out enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230112-0401.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called at 12.39pm to a person injured at a private address in the Hebburn area.

"We sent two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, one emergency ambulance and had support from Great North Air Ambulance Service. One patient was treated at the scene."

One local resident said: “I saw a large police presence on the street and there was a helicopter flying overhead for ages.”