Man suffers serious head injury following a ‘disturbance’ in a South Shields street

A man has suffered a serious head injury following an incident in a South Shields street.

By Ryan Smith
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:49 BST

Police were alerted by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to an injured man and woman in the South Frederick Street area just before 10pm on Thursday, April 27.

It is understood that they had been injured following a disturbance on the street, with the offenders leaving the area before officers from Northumbria Police arrived.

Both the man and the woman were taken to hospital, with the man currently remaining there in a stable condition after he suffered a serious head injury.

The incident happened on South Frederick Street in South Shields. Image for illustrative purposes only.
The incident happened on South Frederick Street in South Shields. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Most Popular

Officers have launched an investigation and are asking anyone with information relating to the incident to get in touch with them.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.55pm on Thursday (April 27) police were alerted by the ambulance service to an injured man and woman in the South Frederick Street area of South Shields.

“Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported they had been injured following a disturbance on the street and the offenders had left the area before police arrival.

“The man and woman were taken to hospital to be checked over, with the man suffering a serious head injury. He remains there in a stable condition.

“An investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230425-0968.”

