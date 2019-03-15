Man taken to hospital following an assault in a South Shields home

A man has been taken to hospital having suffered a cut to his arm in an alleged assault in South Shields.

Police officers and paramedics were called to a house in Boldon Lane to reports of an alleged assault yesterday just before 5pm.

A witness has reported seeing a man taken from the house in a wheelchair by paramedics.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police received a report of an assault at an address on Boldon Lane, South shields.

"At about 5pm on Thursday, March 14, officers attended the scene where a man had a laceration to his arm. He was taken to hospital where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

"Inquiries are ongoing.

Several police cars and an ambulance were at a property in Boldon Lane in the town yesterday.

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.47pm to an incident at a private address in Boldon Lane, South Shields.

"Police also attended the scene."