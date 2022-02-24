Sunderland man threw wheelie bin, pipes and bits of slab at police during a 'terrifying' confrontation

Police had been called to the house in Sunderland in August 2021 and saw Roland Hopper in the back garden, throwing items.

Newcastle Crown Court heard as officers tried to talk to him, over the locked back garden gate, he threw a wheelie bin in their direction.

This was followed by other items, including a large section of metal pipe and smashed up pieces of paving slab.The court heard he also threw a spanner through the kitchen window, smashed another window and poured petrol over the garden shed doors.

Roland Hopper.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Muir told the court family members inside the house had to be evacuated and police put on protective gear, with shields.Hopper then climbed into a neighbouring garden and was able to flee to a nearby street but was found hiding in bushes.The 31-year-old, of Rhodesia Road, Hylton Red House, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to affray and criminal damage to a police car that was hit by one of the items he threw.

He also admitted assault on an emergency after he kicked out at a police officer during an unrelated incident in Murton, County Durham, last April.

Mr Recorder Nathan Adams sentenced him to 13 months behind bars.

The judge told him: "It must have been terrifying for all concerned."

Jennifer Coxon, defending, told the court Hopper had been having irregular help with his mental health and drinking to excess but has thrived while in custody on remand.

Hopper, who appeared at the hearing via video link, told the court after the jail term was imposed: " I am sorry that things have happened like this but I am glad it has come to this in the end because I got the help I needed, in my view it was needed."I am sorry it came to that."

