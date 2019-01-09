Manchester Arena attack: Thousands back petition launched by victim's mum demanding greater security at venues

More than 6,000 people have thrown their support behind a petition calling for metal detectors and mandatory bag searches in the wake of a terror attack in Manchester.

The bombings at the Manchester Arena in May 2017 killed 22 people, including five people from the North East.

They were; Chloe Rutherford, 17, and boyfriend Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields; Hartlepool born Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 51; and Philip Tron, 32, and his partner’s daughter Courtney Boyle, 19, from Gateshead.

Figen Murray is calling for additional security checks to become the law in memory of her son Martyn Hett, who was 29 when he died in the attacks.

Launched last month, Figen's petition needs 10,000 signatures before the government will issue a response, and 100,000 signatures before it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

More than 6,000 people have signed so far.

"My son Martyn Hett was one of the 22 people murdered in May 2017 at the Manchester Arena whilst attending a concert," Figen said.

"I wrongly assumed that since this tragedy event organisers have significantly increased security checks. I was at a concert last week and nobody checked tickets or bags."

Figen continued to say that there are good examples of security at a number of places - but that she wants to see a standard set across the country.

In the petition, she added: "This needs to be standardised as a legal (Martyn’s Law?) obligation, not a discretionary choice."

To view or sign the petition, you can visit it online here.