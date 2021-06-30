Northumbria Police is investigating following the attack in Ocean Road in South Shields earlier today, Wednesday, June 30.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward as they support the victim through his ordeal.

A spokesperson said: “At about 3.45am today we received a report of a robbery on Ocean Road, South Shields.

The attack happened in Ocean Road in South Shields.

“It was reported that the 20-year-old victim was approached by another male who was believed to be in possession of a bladed article.

“The victim was subsequently assaulted by punching and a sentimental watch was stolen by the offender, who then made off.

"The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution after sustaining injuries to his jaw and head.”

Anyone with information can contact police via the Tell Us Something page of the force’s website or call 101 quoting log 20210630-0126.

