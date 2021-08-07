The woman was at The Grub Club, based at St Oswald’s Church Hall in Hebburn, on Wednesday, August 4 when she realised that £200 in cash was missing from her purse.

The mum had planned to use the money to buy school uniforms for her two children in Jarrow later that day before making the heart-breaking discovery.

Community group, Hebburn Helps, which runs the Grub Club to provide activities and food for children from struggling families, said the alleged theft has come as a huge shock to everyone who attends the sessions.

The reported theft took place at The Grub Club, based at St Oswald's Church hall in Hebburn. Image By Google Maps.

Angie Comerford, who co-founded Hebburn Helps and the Grub Club with Jo Durkin, said: “We have been running the Grub Club for four years and this is the first time something like this has happened.

"The woman was going to take her lads to Jarrow to get their school uniforms so had withdrawn £200 for them.

"The woman said she had been carrying her purse around all the time but then had put it down the toilet and someone had emptied it from there.”

Hebburn Helps reported the incident to the police who have confirmed that “enquiries are ongoing,” but since then the charity has been blown away after £380 was raised for the woman by those who had heard of her plight.

Angie Comerford, co-founder of Hebburn Helps, was devastated by the reported theft but heartened to see the community rally around to offer support.

Angie continued: “We have had so many people get in touch wanting to donate money.

"There was such kindness from everybody straight away.

“The woman said it is not going to put her off coming back because the bairns absolutely loved it, so we are over the moon about that.

"It just makes people more mindful to be cautious.

"Out of such an awful act the kindness has shone through once again from the community who have all pulled together.”

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “On Wednesday we received a report of theft whereby a woman left her handbag at St Oswald Church, Hebburn, and the bag was found stripped of all cash and cards.

“Enquires are ongoing.”