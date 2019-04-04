More than 200 teenagers stopped by police in operation to tackle antisocial behaviour

Officers will be looking to build on the success of Operation Constellate as schools across Sunderland and South Tyneside prepare to break up for the Easter holidays.

Last month, police and a number of regional partners ran a multi-agency operation to tackle antisocial behaviour.

The operation saw uniformed and plain-clothed officers increase patrols in areas that have previously experienced issues with antisocial behaviour, including in Sunderland city centre, The Galleries Shopping Centre and near Chichester Metro station.

More than 200 teenagers were stopped during the three-day operation, as officers identified ringleaders involved in anti-social behaviour and safeguarded vulnerable individuals to prevent future offending.

Chief Inspector Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police, said: “We received some fantastic feedback from the community and our partners as a result of Operation Constellate.

“While most young people contribute positively to our communities, we acknowledge that a minority can cause problems for residents.

“The school holidays and lighter nights inevitably increase the possibility of youth-related anti-social behaviour over the coming weeks. As a result, plans are in place to ensure the recent good work continues and residents continue to feel safe in their homes.”

“We will continue to patrol areas that have experienced incidents of anti-social behaviour and officers will use both criminal and civil legislation to tackle large groups and keep youths out of trouble.”

Anybody who sees incidents of anti-social behaviour, or who has any concerns, is asked to contact police on 101. In an emergency, ring 999.