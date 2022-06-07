Motorbiker who said he was MMA fighter left policeman with fractured finger after A19 assault

Ralph Oliver smashed a motorbike into a barrier on the A19 in the early hours of May 16 last year and was approached by an off-duty cop who called 999 for help.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 30-year-old rider became "threatening" and warned the officer that he was an MMA Fighter.

The court heard when police arrived on the carriageway in response to the emergency call, Oliver shouted and grabbed at one of the officers, who was left with a fractured finger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle Crown Court.

Judge Christopher Prince told Oliver: "You continued to be extremely threatening, even after being handcuffed.

"It is described by one officer at the scene as one of the most frightening incidents he has encountered in 13 years as a police officer.

"He suffered a fracture to his finger, which was extremely painful.

"The whole incident was frightening, not least because it all took place on the outer line of the A19."

Oliver, of Quarry Lane, South Shields, admitted assault on an emergency worker, resisting a police officer and failing to provide a specimen.

Judge Prince sentenced him to a community order for 18 months with programme requirements, 100 hours unpaid work and a 12 month road ban.

The judge told him: "You have come extremely close to going straight to prison today."