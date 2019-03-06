Mowbray Park gang attack: Police still searching for thugs who left two schoolboys badly injured

Police investigating a gang attack in Sunderland's Mowbray Park which left two schoolboys badly injured are still to make any arrests.

It's 12 days since two teenage boys were attacked in Mowbray Park by a gang of youths suffering serious injuries.

The mum of one of the boys, who asked not to be named in fear of retaliation from the ‘violent’ youths, has spoken of the terrifying moment she was told her son had been attacked.

An investigation into the attack, which happened at around 2pm on Friday February 22, is ongoing and police are continuing it's appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

One of the boys, who is just 13-years-old, suffered a serious cut to his head which need seven staples after his mother says he was punched and choked unconscious.

His friend broke his arm after he was pushed from the railings of the bandstand where he sat.

No one has been arrested following the unprovoked attack.

The mum says three older boys approached the two victims asking for a fight - when the teenage victims asked them to leave they responded with violence.

The mother, of Boldon Colliery, said: “My son had a significant head wound, he was covered in blood. He had been choked unconscious. Apparently, he fell back and smashed his head open.

“The three lads approached them and asked if they wanted to fight. They told them no and asked them to go away but they pushed my son from where he was sat and then targeted my son.

“A lady saw what happened and went to their rescue. I didn’t know who she was but I’m so grateful for what she did. She called an ambulance and stayed with my son.

“It was broad daylight and these two kids are never any trouble. It’s a different level what these youths have done.”