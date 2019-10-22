Mum guilty of killing partner with knife through the heart
A mum has been convicted of killing her partner with a knife through the heart.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 2:16 pm
Nicola Lee, 44, has been on trial at Newcastle Crown Court accused of murdering Paul Taylor, 45, during a drunken argument at her home on March 31.
Lee, 44, of Thames Avenue, Jarrow, denied the charge.
During the trial, which has lasted more than two weeks, Lee claimed Mr Taylor inflicted the fatal injury himself, which jurors have now rejected.
Lee was found not guilty of murder but has been convicted of manslaughter.