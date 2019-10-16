Paul Taylor

Nicola Lee is accused of killing Paul Taylor, 45, who died after being stabbed through the heart at her home in Jarrow, South Tyneside, in March.

The 44-year-old mum-of-three has told Newcastle Crown Court Mr Taylor "done it himself" and said she is "devastated" by what happened.

During a second day in the witness box, Lee has told jurors she has been held at HMP Low Newton on remand in the seven-and-a-half months since Mr Taylor's death.

She said she has tried to avoid getting into trouble by confronting either of the notorious women prisoners "because of their crimes" - but said she has had a run-in with Baby P's mum.

Lee told the court: "I was on a wing with Tracey Connelly, Baby P's mum, and Rose West.

"I was on the same wing, I lived with them and yes I had to bite my tongue, very much so.

"I didn't want to get into trouble by confronting either one of them."

Prosecutor Caroline Goodwin QC asked Lee if Rose West would be separated from the rest of the prison population at certain times.

But Lee told the court: "No, she would be in the kitchen when I would be in the kitchen, in the association room."

Lee told the court she had been given a "negative" by the jail authorities following a confrontation with Connelly but laughed when Miss Goodwin asked if she had been "picking on" the fellow prisoner.

She told the court: "I'm sorry for laughing, I didn't mean to do that, I am not answering that question. It was because of a comment she made and I answered back."

Lee has admitted threatening "I'm going to kill you" during arguments with Mr Taylor and others in the past but has said it is just a phrase, with no true intent behind it.

She added: "I was watching Emmerdale last night and someone mentioned exactly the same comment."

Lee has told jurors the witnesses who gave evidence about her past violent behaviour towards men "all told lies".

She added: "They've all spoken to each other since this happened, they're all friends.

"Since they found out Paul has passed away, they have all spoken to each other, they've all been in communication with each other and all made statements saying the same thing, telling lies to make things look worse than they already are and they know it."

Lee of Thames Avenue, Jarrow, denies murder.