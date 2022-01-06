Noel Reynolds, 37, was walking in the Balkwell Avenue area of North Shields in December when he was allegedly approached and assaulted by an unknown male in a suspected one-punch attack.

Noel fell to the ground following the alleged assault and was taken to hospital where Northumbria Police say he remained in an unresponsive state. He sadly died on Monday, January 3.

Officers say the incident took place at around 10.17pm on December 10 and an investigation launched immediately afterwards.

A 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested after the alleged incident, and have both since been released on police bail.

Northumbria Police said enquiries remain ongoing and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Noel’s family and loved ones, who are being offered specialist support by our officers. We ask that their privacy is respected during this truly challenging time.

"In the immediate aftermath of the incident, we launched an extensive investigation and have trawled hours of CCTV and made dozens of doorstep visits.

“Following Noel’s death, we are now treating this as a murder investigation and are appealing to the public for their assistance.

“We ask that anyone with knowledge of this dreadful incident to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police by calling 101 or via their Tell us Something website page, quoting reference NP-20211210-1181.

