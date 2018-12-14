Musician raped heavily pregnant woman as she desperately tried to protect her unborn child

A musician who raped a heavily pregnant woman while she desperately tried to protect her baby bump has been jailed for nine years.

Gavin Carey, whose civil servant fiance is standing by him, ignored his victim's pleas that her unborn child could be hurt and continued with the shocking attack.

The 28-year-old denied rape but was convicted by a jury after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Judge Sarah Mallett has now jailed Carey for nine years and said he must sign the sex offenders register for life.

The judge told him: "You got on top of her and you raped her.

"She tried to push you away and protect herself.

"She tried to tell you you were hurting the baby, as she tried to wriggle away."

The victim said the attack has had a massive effect on her life.

She said in an impact statement: "I think about it every single day. It has changed me as a person.

"My priority was to protect my baby bump.

"I keep replaying it over and over again in my head, thinking what I could have done differently so this wouldn't have happened."

She added: "I feel disgusted and can't get the image out of my head of the look on his face as he attacked me.

"I still see that face in my head every day."

The woman said Carey had "crazed, focused and determined" eyes during the attack and added: "I don't think I will ever forget that image".

She said she cried for days after the attack and added: "I kept apologising to my baby bump and cried every time I thought about it."

She added: "To do that to someone at their most vulnerable is disgusting and low.

"After my baby was born I felt so guilty.

"I felt it was an attack on both of us."

The victim said "I have a habit of saying I am ok when I am really not" and that she has been left with trust issues.

Cathy McCulloch, defending, said Carey, originally from South Shields but now of Kellett Close, Washington, has had long-standing mental health problems, which he would self medicate with drugs in the past but has now "put his life back on the rails".

Miss McCulloch said Carey, who was supported by family and friends at court, presents as a "confident and kind" person who has a stack of personal references to his ordinarily kindness and empathy to others.

The court heard Carey, who has a good work record and is a musician, met his fiance just before he was interviewed over the rape allegation and she is prepared to stand by him.

The woman, who is a civil servant with 25 years service with HMRC, filed a statement to the court about her rapist fiance.

She said: "Even though Gavin is much younger than myself, he is very mature.

"He has family values, is hard working and will help anyone."

The woman said she is a "good judge of character" who has her own car and home and is independent.

She added: "I lost my only sibling, a brother, in 2006. No-one has sincerely protected and looked after me in the way my brother did until Gavin came into my life.

"My parents think the world of him and see him as a son.

"He has brought so much to my life and my family.

"I have never had that in previous relationships.

"He has never hurt me or been violent. He is a gentleman and very loving.

"He looks up to his father and grandparents. His family are good people.

"If Gavin wasn't in my life I would be heartbroken, plans to marry and have babies would be ruined.

"I would hope if Gavin was a bad person, I would have seen signs of that by now.

"Gavin means everything to me and that is why I am committed to him.

"He has brought so much positivity to my life.

"I will stand by him for good reason, he is a good man."

Miss McCulloch said Carey will co-operate with the authorities while serving his sentence despite the fact he continues to deny his guilt over the attack.