The new app, titled Safer Transport Northumbria, was officially launched at the South Shields Transport Interchange on Friday, December 10 by the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PPC), Kim McGuinness.

The policing chief said the app is part of an ongoing ‘Safer Streets’ commitment to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls and improve safety on public transport.

Members of the public are being urged to download the app, with the aim behind it is to make it easier for anyone travelling anywhere in the region to flag concerns for your own or another’s safety.

From left: Steve Walker of Stagecoach, Sue Pearce from Rape Crisis, Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, Helen Redford of Arriva, Tobin Hughes of Nexus, and Supt. Barrie Joisce of Northumbria Police.

To further improve everyone’s safety it also provides quick access up-to-date travel information to help with making travel plans.

The new app is a result following a culmination of support from Northumbria Police, local councils and travel companies in the North East – with all of them urging people to download it.

PCC Kim McGuinness has revealed what people can expect from the new app after it was discovered that people across the region commented that they feel the least safest at night.

She said: “It is something that I’m really proud of because it is something that people have told us that they want to see.

"We know that people feel the least safe when they’re moving around our area on public transport, particular at night time and so this app responds to that.”We’ve got, Neuxs, all of the bus companies firmly involved with it to make sure that it is a success.

"What it means is that if you’re moving around on public transport or around our area and you don’t feel safe but you don’t think that it is okay for you to take your phone and ring 999 or 101, you make just log onto the app, tell us where you are and what’s going on – it is there to keep you safe.”

Ms McGuinness also expressed her sadness at the fact that an app was needed in the modern age to help make people, in particular women and girls, feel safer when they are out and about.

She added: "This year we’ve seen conversations about public safety, particularly women’s safety in a way that we’ve not really seen before.“I think that is a positive thing but it is incredibly sad that we’re having to have this conversation in such a modern age where really everyone should feel safe.

"We have the right to feel safe when we’re walking around, we shouldn’t be having to think about our actions to keep ourselves safe but we also need to do something about it.

"For me, rather than continuing to talk about it, I want to do something about it so now we’ve got this app, I’m really pleased that everybody has got behind this to make sure it works.”

