Nicola Lee due to be sentenced for manslaughter of partner Paul Taylor in her Jarrow home

It followed his death at her home in Thames Avenue in Hedworth, Jarrow, on Sunday, March 31, last year.

She will return to Newcastle Crown Court today, Wednesday, October 30, for sentence.

Police in Thames Avenue, Calf Close, Jarrow, as investigations began into the death of Paul Taylor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the trial, the court heard she claimed he had inflicted the fatal wound himself, but the jury rejected the 44-year-old’s story and found her guilty of manslaughter.

They found her not guilty of murder.

The trial heard from two of Lee's previous partners and was told she had threatened to kill one and had subjected them to verbal and physical abuse during their relationships, while a neighbour told of how she was aggressive and preyed on the vulnerable.

Following her conviction, Northumbria Police released bodycam footage of her swearing, struggling and being aggressive with officers who arrested her after she was told Mr Taylor had passed away.

Nicola Lee.

During the trial, prosecutor Caroline Goodwin QC said Lee and Mr Taylor’s relationship was turbulent and told the court on the night Mr Taylor, 45, lost his life Lee was "drunk, aggressive and argumentative.”

Miss Goodwin said the couple's relationship was turbulent and added: "Neither of them were angels but the crown say the person who was particularly violent was the defendant."