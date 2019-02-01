Nine criminals from South Tyneside who have faced the courts in January
These are the faces of nine criminals from across South Tyneside who have been before our courts this month.
This is not a list of all offenders - but of those who have been jailed, or who are awaiting sentence, where our police forces have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Brandon Farrer, 19, of Brandon Street, South Shields
Jailed for 28 months for affray, unlawful wounding and two counts of having an offensive weapon.
2. Christopher Robertson, 39, now of Chilton Street, Sunderland
Jailed for 13 months for handling stolen goods, producing cannabis and three counts of fraud.
3. John Sewell, 28, of Dean Road, South Shields
Jailed for two years and eight months with life-long sex offender registration for attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and attempting to engage a child in sexual activity.
4. Kyle Hammond, 26, of Grassmere Road, Hebburn
Jailed for two years and banned from driving for three years for affray and unrelated charges of dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.
