Nine people involved in a South Shields torture and blackmail plot are all jailed
A group who lured three men to a garage, just off Fowler Street, in South Shields where they were held, tortured and blackmailed have all been jailed.
The men were subjected to “horrifying levels of violence” during the ordeal on September 18 last year.
The violence included the use of a blowtorch and a spade, as the offenders demanded significant amounts of money from the victims and their families in order to secure their release.
All three victims required hospital treatment for a range of injuries - with Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) immediately setting about identifying those responsible.
Northumbria Police carried out a number of raids in the weeks after the incident, during which nine suspects were arrested and charged with a string of offences.
Seven pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and one count of blackmail when appearing at Newcastle Crown Court in April, while two other suspects admitted affray.
Over the course of this month, the offenders have been sentenced at the same court - with all nine now behind bars.
The defendants are:
- Craig Seales, 38, of Rembrandt Avenue, South Shields, jailed for 10 years and four months after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.
- Daniel Lake, 33, of Landseer Gardens, South Shields, jailed for 11 years and eight months with an extended licence period of a further 28 months after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.
- Samantha Olsen, 36, of Sheridan Road, South Shields, jailed for eight and a half years after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.
- Jonathon Ferguson, 31, of Quarry Lane, South Shields, jailed for eight years and a half years after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.
- Iain Sutherland, 34, of Marigold Walk, South Shields, jailed for nine years and six months after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.
- Kasim Thompson, 35, of Cedar Grove, South Shields, jailed for nine years after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.
- Grant Maclean, 25, of Bluebell Way, South Shields, jailed for nine years and three months after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.
- Jonathon Mason, 35, of Pine Avenue, South Shields, jailed for 15 months after being convicted of affray.
- Liam Price, 30, of Oak Avenue, South Shields, jailed for 15 months after being convicted of affray.
Northumbria Police Detective Inspector Mark Atherton, the senior investigating officer in the case, has praised the victims for their bravery in coming forward and helping bring those responsible to justice.
He said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the three victims who were subjected to significant levels of violence.
“It is clear the origins to this offence lie in organised criminal activity linked to drug dealing and these offenders set about to punish and intimidate the victims that day.
“No matter what was behind the dispute, the violence faced by the victims that day was sustained and significant.
“Violence of any kind will never be tolerated and a huge amount of work from a team of specialist detectives working closely with CPS North East Complex Casework Unit has culminated in the conviction of nine violent offenders.
“I would also like to commend the outstanding bravery that the victims have shown throughout the criminal justice process.
“As part of Operation Sentinel, our dedicated activity to tackle serious and organised crime, we will continue to consider every tactic at our disposal to dismantle criminal networks and bring offenders to justice.”