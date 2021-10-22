The force is asking for the help as officers battle with car and van burglaries in South Shields, with officers saying efforts have led a number of convictions over the last several months.

Inspector Denise Easdon said: “We are committed to tackling all car-related crime and would reassure the public that officers come into work every single day looking to arrest perpetrators and ultimately bring them to justice.

“In recent months, we have seen a number of suspected thieves and burglars arrested and convicted – but we will not get complacent.

Northumbria police are asking for public help in battling car crime

“We will continue to patrol hotspot areas, monitor crime trends and take robust action against those suspected to be involved in car crime. We have proactive activity planned in the coming weeks and months to tackle this specific issue in South Tyneside.

“Many reports that we receive relating to theft from vehicles involve opportunistic thieves going street to street trying car doors searching for a quick win.

“If the door is locked, they will move on to the next vehicle and the next street. We would therefore ask the public to work with us by taking an extra moment to ensure their doors are locked, and any items are kept out of sight.

“We investigate every report that is made to us so would encourage anybody who is a victim of crime to get in touch. By working together, we can continue to deter thieves and ensure our region remains a safe place to live and work.”