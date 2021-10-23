Northumbria Police identify man in CCTV appeal after alleged racist incident during Newcastle United's fixture vs Tottenham
Officers investigating an alleged racist incident say they have identified a man they wanted to trace.
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 10:30 am
An investigation was launched following Sunday’s Premier League fixture at St James’ Park.
It was alleged a home fan made a racist gesture in the direction of the travelling supporters.
Officers released a CCTV image of a man they wished to speak to and say they have now identified him.
