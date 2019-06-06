A team of traffic special constables are on the job to keep the region’s roads safe.

A 13-strong team are now working with Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department to help tackle danger drivers.

The team dedicated to keeping the region’s roads safe have bolstered their ranks – with the recruitment of traffic special constables.

The recruits have been put through a driving assessment and equipped with other skills so that they can respond to incidents on the roads.

Sergeant Pinner Rana, of Northumbria’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “Our special constables are a fantastic asset and play a big part in keeping communities across the Force area safe.

“They have sacrificed their own time to provide support to their local police force and they are quite rightly getting some recognition at the minute as it is National Volunteers Week.

“All of our volunteers contribute to policing in the Force and I am excited that we will now have a dedicated team of special constables for Motor Patrols.

“We have already utilised specialist volunteers in our Cyber Crime Department so these individuals will be the latest in those specialist volunteers.

“They will be able to support us with road closures, support traffic officers at the scene of a road traffic collision, carry out checks for speeding and drink or drug drivers.

“Our roads can be a dangerous place but we continue to work closely with partners to make them safer and I’m delighted that these volunteers will now be a part of that.”

The traffic special constables will have many of the same powers as traffic officers but they will not be able to take part in any pursuits.

All of those chosen to be part of the Motor Patrols department are existing special constables who have worked in the force alongside response and neighbourhood teams.

This week is National Volunteers Week and organisations across the country have been celebrating the contribution of those who sacrifice their own time to give back to society.

Anyone interested in becoming a special constable can visit the Northumbria Police website for details.