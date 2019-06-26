Northumbria Police suffer technical difficulties to 101 service
Callers to the non-emergency line to Northumbria Police control room could experience significant delays.
Northumbria Police are advising callers to the non-emergency 101 service into their control room that they are experiencing technical difficulties on Wednesday, June 26.
In a tweet, the police service explained that calls to the 999 service is not affected by the difficulties.
They said in the tweet: “We are experiencing some technical issues in one of our two communications centres that may lead to some delays when contacting the 101 number.
“Those calling 999 will get through but if it's a non-emergency then why not try contacting us through our website.”
The force then explained that anyone wishing to make a report to the non-emergency service can do so by using their online reporting form or web chat service.