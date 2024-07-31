Off-shore worker keeps his freedom following South Shields alleyway robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage off-shore apprentice snatched a gold chain from another youth's neck after cornering him in an alleyway when he refused to hand him cash.

Alfie Corner, then 18, targeted his male victim and threatened to cut his face open when they met near the Bridge Pub in South Shields, in June 2021.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the male managed to escape and inform his father who confronted Corner over his actions.

But the gold necklace was never returned and police also found a quantity of drugs in a bag belonging to Corner near the scene.

Prosecutor Neil Jones said: "The background is the injured party was himself a young man aged only 15.

"The defendant at the time was 18, he's 21 now.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | National World

"(The complainant) was approached by three males and he recognised the leader of that group as the defendant.

"The victim himself had had previous dealings with the defendant but on this occasion the defendant began demanding money from him and the young male attempted to escape but was cornered in an alleyway next to the Bridge Pub in South Shields."

Mr Jones said Corner then unzipped the victim's jacket and snatched his gold necklace while threating to cut him.

The victim then escaped to find his father who made his way to the scene.

Corner handed back a chain but not the one which he had taken from the victim.

Police arrived at the scene but the other males fled on a bike and officers found a bag discarded by Corner which contained cocaine, cannabis bush and a type of cannabis sweetener.

In a statement, the victim said: "This incident has made me feel confused and baffled. I feel like I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The court heard the stolen necklace was never returned.

Corner, of Hatfield Square, South Shields, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of class A, B and C drugs.

Mr Recorder James Wood KC told Corner: "You were known to each other, there is obviously some background between the two of you.

"You went up to him and you began demanding money from him. He attempted to run away, you ran after him and cornered him in an alleyway and you unzipped his jacket - a bullying and terrifying thing to do. "You snatched his gold necklace from around his neck accompanied with the words 'I will cut your face.'

"At that point he ran away and telephoned his father who managed to get to the scene."

The Recorder told Corner he could avoid sending him straight to prison.

He sentenced him to 12 months suspended for 18 months alongside 14 rehabilitation days and 12 mental health sessions.

Robin Patton, defending, said his client had lacked guidance as a youth but said he had more recently been training to drive forklift trucks while also working away to obtain off-shore qualifications.