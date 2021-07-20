'Paranoid' South Shields man caught with weapon fashioned from broken kitchen knife

Police searched Jamie Donaldson in South Shields on May 13 and found the illegal item in his pocket.Newcastle Crown Court heard the 31-year-old told officers he was carrying the weapon because he was "paranoid".Prosecutor Jolyon Perks told Newcastle Crown Court Donaldson had been stopped at the junction of Chichester Road and Westoe Road in the town at around 11.30pm and added: "He was searched and a makeshift knife, constructed from a broken kitchen knife blade, was found in his pocket."He stated on a number of occasions that he had it because he was paranoid."Donaldson, of Stanhope Street, South Shields, admitted possessing a bladed article.The court heard he has convictions for 72 previous offences, including three for carrying weapons in the past.Penny Hall, defending, said Donaldson has mental health problems and was on his way to his mother's home after a particularly bad episode when he was stopped.Miss Hall added: "He described he was in a bad way in respect of mental health at that time."Mr Recorder David Brooke QC sentenced him to 22 weeks behind bars.The judge told him: "I accept you have got mental health difficulties but you understand why society is very worried about people walking the streets at night with blades in their pockets."Recorder Brooke said there was no alternative to immediate custody due to Donaldson's record for carrying weapons.The judge added: "You cannot carry knives."This is a reminder that you cannot carry weapons."