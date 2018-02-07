Passenger punched in the face in attack near Metro station in South Shields

A 51-year-old man was punched in the face in an attack near a Metro station.

Witnesses are being sought following the incident, which took place at Chichester Road at around 7.45pm on January 13.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

The man, who had been on the Metro before the attack and got off at tChichester Metro station, suffered minor injuries as a result of being punched.

It's thought that some of those responsible for the attack were travelling on the same Metro.

Read more: Call for urgent crime crackdown at trouble-hit Metro station in South Shields

Officers are appealing for anyone who was on the Metro to get in contact with police.

Any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1039 130118.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.