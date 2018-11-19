Paul Gascoigne charged with sexually assaulting woman on train

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on board a train.

The 51-year-old was arrested at Durham station on August 20 and on Monday British Transport Police confirmed that he had been charged with one count of sexual assault by touching.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A man is due to appear in court next month charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on board a train from York to Durham.

"Paul Gascoigne, of Amy Street, Leicester, was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

"The charge relates to an incident on board a train on August 20 this year."

He will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on December 11.