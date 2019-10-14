Paul Taylor murder trial: Accused Nicola Lee told police "I never done this murder" after arrest, jury told
A woman accused of killing her partner with a knife through the heart told police after he arrest "I never done this murder", jurors have heard.
Nicola Lee is on trial accused of killing Paul Taylor, 45, during an argument at her home in Jarrow, on March 31.
Newcastle Crown Court heard during her first interview by detectives after Mr Taylor's death, the 44-year-old accused was asked if she understood why she had been arrested.
Lee told the officers: "I do, yes but I never done this murder."
When asked if she was responsible for the death of Mr Taylor, Lee replied: "I told everyone from the beginning, Paul Taylor done this to himself."
The court heard Lee then refused to answer the remaining questions on that day or in two subsequent police interviews.
In a defence statement which was lodged with the court and has been summarised by prosecutor Caroline Goodwin QC, Lee admitted she may have shouted "I'm going to kill you" during the final argument with Mr Taylor but said it was "out of frustration" and not indicative of any true intent.
In the statement, Lee has said she was involved in an argument with Mr Taylor, who she said was drunk and had told her he was going to commit suicide, as he had threatened in the past.
Miss Goodwin, reading from the defence statement summary, told jurors: "In the kitchen of the accused's flat, Paul Taylor took hold of the knife and, before the accused could do anything about it, stabbed himself in the chest."
Jurors have heard the prosecution has now closed its case and the defence case will commence on Tuesday.
Lee of Thames Avenue, Jarrow, denies murder.
The trial continues.