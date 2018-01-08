Pensioner in court on stabbing charge after incident at Rose and Crown pub

A 72-year-old man is to be tried at crown court after being charged following an alleged stabbing at a pub in South Shields.

John Nyberg was charged with attempted wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon when he appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on Saturday.

Nyberg, of Prince Edward Road, South Shields, was remanded in custody and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, February 2.

He is accused of attacking a 50-year-old man in the Rose and Crown pub, also in Prince Edward Road, at around 4.35pm on Thursday, January 4.

Police say a man with non-life threatening injuries, consistent with a stabbing, was taken by paramedics to hospital.

Nyberg did not enter a plea when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.