A police presence in Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, on Saturday.

Police investigation in South Shields: Pictures from Marshall Wallis Road as forensic teams work at scene

There was a large police presence pictured at Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, on Saturday, March 5.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 10:00 am

Armed officers and forensic teams were pictured at the scene, with a police cordon also in place in the street.

Residents living in the area told the Gazette that emergency services vehicles arrived in Marshall Wallis Road in the early hours of Saturday.

A police presence has remained in the street all day, with scenes of crime officers pictured searching drains and taking photographs within the cordon area.

Here are some pictures from the scene on Saturday, taken by Gazette photographer Kevin Brady.

1. Police presence

Forensic officers pictured in Marshall Wallace Road on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Vehicle

A police car on the scene in South Shields.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Response

A police officer pictured at the scene on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Investigation

Forensics searching drains around Marshall Wallis Street on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

