The attempted break-in took place at a property in Cauldwell Villas at around 11.30pm on Friday, August 19.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a woman had tried to gain access to a property via the front door.

“After trying the door handle and failing to gain access, the woman has then left the area without taking anything and the incident was later reported to police who subsequently launched an investigation.”

Police officers have issued an image of a woman who was believed to be in the Cauldwell Villas area at the time and could help with their enquiries.

The woman, or anyone who knows her, is asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 098532M/22.

Information can also be passed on via the Tell us Something page of the Northumbria Police website.

