Police appeal after disabled man is abused on South Tyneside bus route

Police have appealed for help after a disabled man was abused on a South Tyneside bus route.

By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 12:51pm

Detectives have released images of a woman they would like to trace in connection with an incident on the X10 bus between 5pm and 5.10pm on Saturday, October 29.

The service had just left Eldon Square in Newcastle and was travelling to Stockton, via Testo’s roundabout, when an altercation took place in which a man in a wheelchair was verbally abused.

Officers are treating the incident as a hate crime.

They have today, Monday, November 28, released images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident as they think she may be able to help with the investigation.

If you are the woman or think you know her, you can contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria force website or by calling the non-emergency 101 line quoting 128189L/22.

Police have appealed for help
Do you recognise her?
The incident took place on the X20 service.shortly after it left Newcastle