Police appeal after South Shields convenience store robbery leaves staff 'incredibly shaken'

At about 8.30pm yesterday, Sunday, February 6, officers received a report of a robbery at the One Stop shop on Highfield Road.

It was reported that two males had entered the store and threatened the occupants before one climbed over the counter and stole money from the till.

Both men had then left the scene on bicycles.

Thankfully nobody was injured but police say staff members were left ‘incredibly shaken’ by the incident.

An investigation is under way and police are now asking the public to help them identify two men who may be able to assist the investigation.

They were wearing distinctive clothing so officers are hoping that somebody may recognise them.

Do you recognise them?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220206-1029. Alternatively you can email [email protected]

