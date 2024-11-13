Police appeal for help finding a wanted man who has links to South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th Nov 2024, 15:09 GMT
Officers are appealing to the public for help in finding a wanted man.

Northumbria Police are asking members of the public for help in locating a wanted man who has links to South Tyneside.

Liam Murphy is wanted on a prison recall and officers say that he is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Extensive searches are ongoing across the region in an effort to locate the 21-year-old.

Liam Murphy is wanted by Northumbria Police. | Northumbria Police

Police say that Murphy has links to Newcastle, along with the Boldon and Whitburn areas of South Tyneside.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and speak to them as soon as possible.

Members of the public have also been reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Murphy, or anyone who believes they have seen him, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101, quoting the reference number 122391W/24.

