Police appeal for help finding four men after an alleged fight in a Hebburn pub
Northumbria Police were called to The Mill Tavern, on Mill Lane, in Hebburn, between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, May 4, following a report that a group of men were fighting inside the premises.
An investigation was launched into the incident and police have now released images of four men that they are still looking to speak with in connection with the incident.
Officers say that all the men were in the area at the time and could have information which may assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat function on the Force’s website or by going to: https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.
Those with information should quote the crime reference number: 054350N/25.