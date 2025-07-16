Police appeal for help finding four men after an alleged fight in a Hebburn pub

Police are trying to identify several men following a reported fight in a South Tyneside pub.

Northumbria Police were called to The Mill Tavern, on Mill Lane, in Hebburn, between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, May 4, following a report that a group of men were fighting inside the premises.

An investigation was launched into the incident and police have now released images of four men that they are still looking to speak with in connection with the incident.

Police are keen to identify several men following an alleged fight at The Mill Tavern, in Hebburn. | Northumbria Police

Officers say that all the men were in the area at the time and could have information which may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat function on the Force’s website or by going to: https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

Police are urging members of the public with information to come forward and speak to them. | Northumbria Police

If you are unable to contact officers via those ways, then you can call 101.

Those with information should quote the crime reference number: 054350N/25.