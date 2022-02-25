Police appeal for help to trace wanted man Jason Kennedy who has links to East Durham and South Shields

Police have appealed for help to trace a wanted man who has links to East Durham and South Tyneside.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 25th February 2022, 5:54 pm

Durham Constabulary is asking the public for help in the search for Jason Kennedy.

The 27-year-old is wanted on recall to prison in connection with burglaries in Peterlee.

A police spokesperson said Kennedy has connections to Peterlee, Horden and South Shields.

Anyone who has any information that could assist detectives in their efforts to locate him is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101.

