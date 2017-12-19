Police appeal over 'man in black' South Shields burglary

Police investigating a burglary in South Shields today issued an appeal for help.

The break-in happened between November 13 and November 14 at an address in Ashley Road, South Shields.

Officers investigating the burglary have released an image of a man they’re keen to trace, as he may be able to help with inquiries.

The image does not show the man’s face, but he is dressed all in black, and police hope it may jog someone’s memory.

The man, or anyone who knows who he may be, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 126 141117.