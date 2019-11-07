Reece Convery is wanted for beach of licence

Police want to find Reece Convery, 22, who is wanted on prison recall after breaching his licence conditions.

He is believed to be living in South Tyneside or Newcastle.

Now officers are asking the public to assist the search by reporting if they have seen him or know his whereabouts.