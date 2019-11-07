Police appeal to trace wanted South Tyneside man Reece Convery
Detectives have appealed for help in tracing a South Tyneside man
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 2:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 2:59 pm
Police want to find Reece Convery, 22, who is wanted on prison recall after breaching his licence conditions.
He is believed to be living in South Tyneside or Newcastle.
Now officers are asking the public to assist the search by reporting if they have seen him or know his whereabouts.
Convery, or anyone who believes they may have seen him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0778900 or by emailing 2409@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.