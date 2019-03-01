Police are appealing to trace a man in connection with criminal damage in South Tyneside

Police investigating a report of criminal damage in South Tyneside have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

On Friday, February 1, police received a report that a man had damaged the wing mirrors and window wipers of a parked car on Derwent Avenue, Hebburn.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident, and as part of their enquiries police have identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with the offence.

He was believed to have been in the area at the time of the incident and could have information that may assist officers.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 212 010219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.