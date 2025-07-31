A South Tyneside dad allowed his baby to be driven unsecured in his car so his wife could breastfeed, a court heard.

Jignesh Mewada, 36, confessed his tot’s hungry cries had caused him to let down his safety guard on Wednesday, May 28.

The engineer, of New Green Street, Laygate, South Shields, claimed he had driven just 100 yards before police intervened.

They checked him out after he pulled into a service station in Newcastle Road, Tyne Dock, while not displaying a front registration plate.

It was enough to alert them to the baby, who they later observed in the footwell of a rear seat, prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said.

Mr Blakelock added: “An officer was at the petrol station and on duty. He observed the traffic and noticed a black Jaguar at a petrol pump.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | National World

“It was not displaying a front registration plate, and he could see through the window that there was an infant who was not strapped in.

“He has then followed the vehicle. There was a registration plate on the rear.

“He could again see, through the rear window, that the infant wasn’t secured.

“The officer pulled the vehicle over and could see that the infant was in the footwell in the rear.

“The registration plate was displayed on the dashboard, it was lying flat and was not being displayed in the proper manner.”

Mewada, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying a passenger in a manner likely to cause danger.

He also admitted driving without a front registration plate.

Representing himself, Mewada told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “I left the house, with my wife in the car.

“Our infant is one-year old and was breastfeeding. We were only going a short distance. We had a car seat in the car.

“I agree this was my fault. I was only driving about 100 yards. The baby was crying. I apologise, it’s my fault.

“I need a clean driving licence for my job, I’m an engineer.”

For carrying a passenger dangerously, Judge Passfield fined Mewada £512, and a further £200 for his registration plate blunder.

He must also pay a £284 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His licence was not endorsed.