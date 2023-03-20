News you can trust since 1849
Police cordon in South Shields after two men taken to hospital with injuries ‘consistent with being caused by a bladed article’

A large police cordon is in place in a South Streets street after two men were taken to hospital with injuries ‘consistent with being caused by a bladed article’.

By Ryan Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT

The cordon remains in place just behind Ocean Road, on Anderson Street, after police were called to the scene at 12.40am on Monday, March 20.

When officers arrived, they discovered two men with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men have been taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.
Northumbria Police has confirmed that both were treated at the scene before they were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle for further treatment.

The Force has confirmed that the cordon will remain in place while officers carry out a full investigation into what happened during the incident.

Northumbria Police is appealing for members of the public with any information relating to the incident to come forward and speak with them.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “At 12.40am today (Monday), we received a report of a disturbance in Ocean Road, South Shields.

“Officers attended the scene and found two males who had suffered injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

“Both males were treated at the scene before being taken to the RVI in Newcastle with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“A cordon remains in place to allow officers to carry out a full investigation into what exactly took place.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police either using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 and quoting NP-20230320-0030.”

