Police gathering CCTV evidence in search for driver after crash sparks armed response to South Shields street

Residents in Whiteleas in South Shields looked on as firearms officers from Northumbria Police arrived in the wake of the crash in Landseer Gardens, off Whiteleas Way, on the morning of Saturday, October 19.

Witnesses said they saw the driver flee the scene on foot and was holding a gun as he left the black Ford Fiesta where it had come to rest in the front garden of a house, having collided with a garden fence.

The car came to rest in the front garden of a house in Landseer Gardens in Whiteleas.

They described to the Gazette hearing a loud bang at around 9am and witnessing armed police chasing the driver.

The police helicopter was also seen in the skies over the area as an investigation got underway.

The car was removed from the scene by a recovery vehicle on Saturday.

Northumbria Police has said it is gathering CCTV and wider intelligence about the incident as they work to trace the motorist.

Armed police on the scene of the incident in Landseer Gardens on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are urging anyone who has not already come forward to get in touch with police with any information that may be able to assist with inquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police and quote reference number 321 19/10/19 or alternatively via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police on the scene of the crash, which led to armed response from police.